All the Music from Music City: Season Two

Music City is back for season two, which can only mean one thing: well, besides more heartbreak, successes, losses, and drama, more amazing music in each episode.
Check back here every week for an updated list of all of the songs featured in the show.
-
The Royal Foundry – “We Keep On Dancing”
-
Kaigee – “Beat Of My Own Drum”
-
Against The Current – “Almost Forgot”
-
The Wild Wind – “The Feeling”
-
Alicia Sky – “Turn The Sky Blue”
-
David Guetta and Sia – “Flames”
-
Willa J – “Watcha Want”
-
Young Pines – “Start Right Now (feat. Laney Jones)”
-
Young Pines – “Boom Boom”
-
Cary Brothers – “Everything I Say”
-
Anna Mae – “Bones”
Season 2, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes
-
Silverberg – “Paradise (feat. Anna Mae)”
-
Lowell – “Bitter Rivals”
-
Mawr – “For The Thrill”