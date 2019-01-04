TV

All the Music from Music City: Season Two

The Songs You Heard and Loved, Updated Weekly
by 1h ago

Music City is back for season two, which can only mean one thing: well, besides more heartbreak, successes, losses, and drama, more amazing music in each episode.

Check back here every week for an updated list of all of the songs featured in the show.

  1. The Royal Foundry – “We Keep On Dancing”

    Season 2, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes

  2. Kaigee – “Beat Of My Own Drum”

    Season 2, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes

  3. Against The Current – “Almost Forgot”

    Season 2, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes

  4. The Wild Wind – “The Feeling”

    Season 2, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes

  5. Alicia Sky – “Turn The Sky Blue”

    Season 2, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes

  6. David Guetta and Sia – “Flames”

    Season 2, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes

  7. Willa J – “Watcha Want”

    Season 2, Episode 1 Find it on iTunes

  8. Young Pines – “Start Right Now (feat. Laney Jones)”

    Season 2, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes

  9. Young Pines – “Boom Boom”

    Season 2, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes

  10. Cary Brothers – “Everything I Say”

    Season 2, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes

  11. Anna Mae – “Bones”

    Season 2, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes

  12. Silverberg – “Paradise (feat. Anna Mae)”

    Season 2, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes

  13. Lowell – “Bitter Rivals”

    Season 2, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes

  14. Mawr – “For The Thrill”

    Season 2, Episode 2 Find it on iTunes