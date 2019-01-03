Coachella Books Kacey Musgraves

Brings Oh! What a World Tour to All-Genre Event April 12 and 19

‘Tis the season for festival lineup announcements! Kacey Musgraves will represent country music at 2019’s all-genre Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

Her performances are scheduled for April 12 and 19. Americana’s Hurray for the Riff Raff will also perform on those dates. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande will headline the two-weekend event running April 12-14 and 19-21. Both weekends will be streamed live via the festival’s YouTube channel. Passes go on sale Friday (Jan. 4) at 11 a.m. PT.

Musgraves heads to the 61st annual Grammy Awards as a top country nominee with four nominations, including a nod for the night’s top honor of album of the year for Golden Hour. The only U.S. performance that hasn’t sold out on her Oh! What a World tour is a March 22 concert in Atlanta. The tour includes a sold-out, four-night run at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The lineup for the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. will be revealed Jan. 8.