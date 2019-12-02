Kree Harrison Presents World Premiere of “I Love the Lie”

To get an idea of who the next country legends will be, take a look at who today’s legends adore.
Emmylou Harris and Wynonna Judd are just a few of the genre’s masters who can’t get enough of Kree Harrison. With a powerful, honeyed voice and unrivaled musical style that stand out in any genre, what’s not to love?
Judd and Harris have been forever fans since discovering the Texas native and longtime Nashvillian in her rise to prominence on American Idol, and it’s the support that floors Harrison every time she hears from them. Judd recently dug up a vintage backstage photograph with a 10-year-old Harrison and Joe Diffie at one of his annual First Steps benefits and texted it to Harrison along with a personal note raving about Harrison’s new music.
“It’s crazy,” Harrison tells CMT.com, “Wynonna and I, we’ve become really good friends. Her quote for my new music made me cry in my coffee.”
These are Judd’s words on Harrison: “As an artist, what matters the most to me is the amazing young woman that you are who has such heart who stands for what is real and what is true and what is authentic. You’re a pioneer. You have a unique gift that is rare in this life. I love your fire … You’re the next generation of greatness.”
Harris also sent kind words praising Harrison’s contributions to music. “Kree is one of my favorite singers that’s why I voted for her on American Idol,” she wrote.
Harrison draws inspiration from these powerful women and the women of ‘90s country in the new music she has in the works. Today (Feb. 12) she exclusively premieres, “I Love the Lie,” an original by Chris Stapleton, with CMT.com. It’s a commanding performance that showcases Harrison’s dynamic vocals in their purest form and the first release of new music from a forthcoming album with producers Jordan Lehning and Skyler Wilson.