John King: “Try Saying Goodbye”

John King is more than excited–the release of his brand new music video for “Try Saying Goodbye” is something extra special to him, not only because it’s a powerful song, but because it represents a huge milestone in his career.

“This is hands down the best video I’ve ever been a part of,” King told CMT.com. “Jeff Johnson directed it and did such an amazing job of bringing the raw emotion from the song into the video. I remember watching the actors perform the scenes live and getting emotional because it was SO believable. I feel like the song has a message that needs to be heard. The video just makes the emotion even more palpable.”

So how did this wonderful song come to be?

“I wrote this song with my good friends Jamie Paulin and Paul DiGiovanni, who also produced the song,” King said. “The morning of the write, we were talking about relationships and how every couple has disagreements along the way at some point. Then we got to talking about how hard it is to say sorry.. to admit you’re wrong (even when you know you are).

“Somebody threw out the line, ’Yeah, sorry is hard but it’s a whole lot harder to say goodbye.’ That’s when I knew we had a song.

And King has his wife to thank for the inspiration.

“Looking back on my relationship with my wife. We’ve been together since we were 15 years old. She’s the only girlfriend I’ve ever had. There were so many points in our relationship where it would have been easy to just give up, to say goodbye. But we always found a way to stick it out and not let pride get in the way. Now we have a beautiful baby girl and such a wonderful life together. This song reminds me of the amazing things I would have missed out on if I had chosen a different path.”



King plans to release more music this year, but in the meantime, catch him out on tour. "We plan to do around 100 dates this year including several big festival dates supporting Old Dominion, Morgan Wallen and Scott McCreery," he said.




