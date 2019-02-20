Music

Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour Has a Golden Chart Week

Scotty McCreery’s “This Is It” Remains Most-played Song
Coincidence? You be the judge.

A week after winning the best album Grammy and 41 weeks after its chart debut, Kacey MusgravesGolden Hour now ticks proudly on the summit of Billboard’s top country albums chart, soaring from its last-week slot at No. 19. It’s also moved up to the No. 9 position on the Billboard 200 all-genres rankings.

