Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour Has a Golden Chart Week

</noscript> </div>

Songwise, Scotty McCreery’s “This Is It” holds on to No. 1 on the country airplay chart for the second week.

The only new album popping up this time around is the eponymous Sister Hazel, which emerges at No. 48.

Albums making a comeback include Tim McGraw’s Number One Hits (returning at No. 24), Johnny Cash’s The Greatest: The Number Ones (No. 36), Midland’s On the Rocks (No. 44), Elvis Presley’s Heart and Soul (No. 49) and Carrie Underwood’s Greatest Hits: Decade #1 (No. 50).

There are four new songs — George Strait’s “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar” (bowing in at No. 20), Tenille Townes’ “Somebody’s Daughter” (No. 56), Dan + Shay’s “All By Myself” (No. 57) and Zac Brown Band’s “Someone I Used to Know” (No. 60).

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You (last week’s No. 1), Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller and Kane Brown’s Experiment.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs are Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy,” Jason Aldean’s “Girl Like You,” Luke Bryan’s “What Makes You Country” and Jordan Davis’ “Take It From Me.”

The next big music showcase is the Academy of Country Music awards special on April 7. Nominees were announced today.