Colt Ford Teams Up with Ben Higgins (Yes, That Ben Higgins) for Video

Has the darling of The Bachelor Ben Higgins officially traded in his reality-show suit and tie for another kind of gig? And has he hitched his wagon to country music?

It looks that way. Because Higgins is front and center and acting very actory in the brand new Colt Ford video, “How You Lose a Woman.”

The song, written by Noah Gordon, Lance Miller and Wade Kirby, is the debut single from Ford’s forthcoming album due out later this year. The video was shot in the hallways of a high school in Mt. Pleasant, TN.



This is how Ford explains Higgins’ role in the video: “Ben and I are good friends. We met at Pebble Beach two years ago and have been friends ever since. He is great guy,” he said, “and he likes being friends with me because I’m better looking and he doesn’t have to be the good-looking guy all the time.”

Ford is currently on his 32-city Time Flies tour, and he took some time to share with CMT.com some of the best advice another artist ever gave him.

“Eric Church told me to never quit,” Ford said, “and that good music will win in the end. I don’t know if people think it’s good, but I give them something real and honest.”

But Church isn’t the only artist Ford has learned from. He’s been on tours and in songwriting sessions with almost all of country’s biggest stars. And he’s grateful for everything he’s learned along the way.

“It is so humbling to have worked with the artists that I have gotten the chance to work with — Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Eric Church — the list goes on and on,” he said. “I never dreamed I would get to make music with all these amazing artists.

“I feel like the luckiest man in the world.”

Ford’s next stop is scheduled for Saturday (March 16) in Daytona.