Colt Ford Teams Up with Ben Higgins (Yes, That Ben Higgins) for Video

Ford is currently on his 32-city Time Flies tour, and he took some time to share with CMT.com some of the best advice another artist ever gave him.

“Eric Church told me to never quit,” Ford said, “and that good music will win in the end. I don’t know if people think it’s good, but I give them something real and honest.”

But Church isn’t the only artist Ford has learned from. He’s been on tours and in songwriting sessions with almost all of country’s biggest stars. And he’s grateful for everything he’s learned along the way.

“It is so humbling to have worked with the artists that I have gotten the chance to work with — Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Eric Church — the list goes on and on,” he said. “I never dreamed I would get to make music with all these amazing artists.

“I feel like the luckiest man in the world.”

Ford’s next stop is scheduled for Saturday (March 16) in Daytona.