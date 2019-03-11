Colt Ford Teams Up with Ben Higgins (Yes, That Ben Higgins) for Video

Has the darling of The Bachelor Ben Higgins officially traded in his reality-show suit and tie for another kind of gig? And has he hitched his wagon to country music?
It looks that way. Because Higgins is front and center and acting very actory in the brand new Colt Ford video, “How You Lose a Woman.”
The song, written by Noah Gordon, Lance Miller and Wade Kirby, is the debut single from Ford’s forthcoming album due out later this year. The video was shot in the hallways of a high school in Mt. Pleasant, TN.