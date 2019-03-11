2019 Events Revealed for the Week Vegas Goes Country

Lauren Alaina, Brantley Gilbert, Scotty McCreery Among ACM Party for a Cause Artists

The seventh annual ACM Party for a Cause is the only place during the Week Vegas Goes Country where one can see live music by today’s top stars, ‘90s country legends and a Backstreet Boy.

The festival’s concerts and events will be staged throughout Las Vegas starting with April 5’s ACM Stories, Songs & Stars at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Artists on the 2019 lineup include Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Brantley Gilbert, Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery and AJ McLean.

Individual tickets and fan ticket packages are available through the ACM Party for a Cause’s website. Portions of all the event proceeds will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the organization’s philanthropic initiative that supports many charitable causes.

Reba McEntire hosts the 54th annual ACM Awards live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is the complete schedule for the seventh annual ACM Party for a Cause (all times local):