Lauren Alaina, Brantley Gilbert, Scotty McCreery Among ACM Party for a Cause Artists

The seventh annual ACM Party for a Cause is the only place during the Week Vegas Goes Country where one can see live music by today’s top stars, ‘90s country legends and a Backstreet Boy.
The festival’s concerts and events will be staged throughout Las Vegas starting with April 5’s ACM Stories, Songs & Stars at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Artists on the 2019 lineup include Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Brantley Gilbert, Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery and AJ McLean.
Individual tickets and fan ticket packages are available through the ACM Party for a Cause’s website. Portions of all the event proceeds will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the organization’s philanthropic initiative that supports many charitable causes.
Reba McEntire hosts the 54th annual ACM Awards live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET.
Here is the complete schedule for the seventh annual ACM Party for a Cause (all times local):
April 5: ACM Stories, Songs & Stars
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Marquee Ballroom, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
Performers: Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne and more.
April 6: ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Topgolf Las Vegas, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
Performers: Darius Rucker and Scotty McCreery host performances by McCreery, Morgan Evans, Chris Lane, Scotty McCreery and more.
April 6: ACM Decades
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Marquee Ballroom, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
Performers: Lauren Alaina, Carlton Anderson, Rodney Atkins, Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis, Tracy Lawrence, Maddie & Tae, Jamie O’Neal, Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, Mitchell Tenpenny and more.
April 7: ACM Awards Official After Party presented by Security Benefit
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Marquee Ballroom, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
Performers: Shawn Parr and Big Kenny Alphin host performances by Alphin, Jimmie Allen, Brantley Gilbert, Adam Hambrick, Caylee Hammack, Walker Hayes, AJ McLean, Cassadee Pope, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Brett Young and more.
