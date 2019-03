About six miles south of the honky-tonks on Lower Broadway in Nashville, there’s another kind of dive bar kind of off the beaten path. They’re open until 3 a.m. on the weekends, and I’m guessing they play a whole lot of old country music. They even have their own murder mystery soap opera. It’s called Rosie’s Twin Kegs.

Sound like a cool hang, right?

Chris Young must’ve thought so. Because that’s where he just filmed his new music video “Raised on Country.”



Between Rosie’s and the WSM Radio Tower in Brentwood, Young and director Peter Zavadil scouted the very best locations. Not just for Young, but for this particular song. In it, he weaves the artists who influenced him — Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Joe Diffie, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Hank Williams Jr. and more — into the lyrics. Young wrote the song with Corey Crowder and Cary Barlowe.

“As a member of the Opry, I was honored to be allowed to film ‘Raised On Country’ in and around the WSM Radio Tower and the same airwaves where songs from my musical icons have played over the years.

“It was a long day,” Young said of how he’s giving props to the radio, “and I had a lot of fun filming the video, even in the scenes where we had debris flying in our faces inside the studio.”

Young will kick off his Raised On Country Tour of the U.S.on May 16 in outside of Atlanta.