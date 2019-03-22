Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

It’s nice outside, finally, so maybe that’s why country artists are so nice on the inside. I mean, Kelsea Ballerini basically gave out meet-and-greet passes to as many of her followers as she could. Kacey Musgraves told a fan she’d next-leveled her commitment to “Rainbow.” Garth Brooks and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald had only kind words for each other. And Maren Morris let some front row fans be part of her typical karaoke night during one of her shows. (She and her husband Ryan Hurd also celebrated their first wedding anniversary and shared all their love about it on Twitter.)

Elsewhere, Thomas Rhett shared a #DadJoke about his two little girls. And Jason Aldean also shared a literal glimpse into a night with two sleepy kids. And Morgan Evans won the weekend’s top slot for the most awkward conversation with an Uber driver ever. (But Dan + Shay won for the weekend’s most aborbs gallery of puppies and babies.) And Luke and Caroline Bryan declared themselves Spring Broke. And Luke Combs gave the world his honest appraisal of exercise.

Oh, and Carrie Underwood was shook over the ending of The Walking Dead that she is probbaly still processing right now.

