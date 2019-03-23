Just Look At What God Gave Thomas Rhett

</noscript> </div>

We can always count on Thomas Rhett to shower his wife with unconditional love and praise in musical form. It’s just one of the many things we love about the Georgia native.

But with his latest single’s brand new video, Rhett saw an opportunity to extend the love not only to his lovely better half Lauren but also to other incredible women by visually turning the tune into an empowerment anthem that encourages others to love the attributes and blessings they’ve been given.

“It started with appreciating all the qualities that make my wife so beautiful — inwardly and outwardly,” Rhett told CMT.com. “Then as we started talking about shooting the music video, it naturally grew into including her along with some other inspiring women around us. It’s been cool to hear how the fans are relating to it, and I hope they continue to share some of their favorite qualities of the important women in their life.”

Rhett says that his wife, though not normally a fan of being “the star of the show,” was more than happy to play a bigger role in this video.

“Lauren is the best sport, especially since she doesn’t love being in front of the camera,” he revealed.

“I think being able to celebrate these other women was something she was really excited about and so this video was more about that for her,” he said.

And it’s not just Lauren who appears from the Akins household. Two other very important ladies, his daughters Willa Gray and Ada James, have a very special cameo, too, even if they don’t really understand the gravity of their on-screen time just yet.

“The girls are still so young that everything is just about having fun for them,” he said. “It’ll be cool someday for them to look back at this video as they grow up and their understanding of its significance. And it’s great for Lauren and me to have these memories with them captured like this.”

Indeed it will be. Moments like this are to be cherished. Because the days are long, but the years are short. So capture it all while you can, you two.

Rhett’s highly-anticipated new album Center Point Road officially drops May 31. He heads into this weekend’s 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards with a nomination for “Male Vocalist of the Year.”