Miranda Lambert Plans All-Girl Tour for September Launch

This is how you create change: if country radio won’t play women, then Miranda Lambert will.

Lambert teased that she had some news to share — with a Coming Soon post on social media — then followed it up with the announcement of her #RoadsideBarsandPinkGuitars tour, a reprise of a similiar tour Lambert put together in 2015. She also toured with the same name in 2010, but that one wasn’t just girls. That one featured openers Randy Houser, David Nail and James Otto.

“The #RoadsideBarsandPinkGuitars tour is back! I’m so excited and honored to be on a tour with some of my favorite artists who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert wrote. “Fan Club presales begin April 9. Visit MirandaLambert.com for tour stops + presale info.”

Lambert’s female trio Pistol Annies will be one of the opening acts, along with other powerhouse country women Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Elle King, Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes. (Not all women will be at each show, so check the tour date closest to you to find out which artists will be at which show.)

In a press release, Lambert shared what she loves the most about each of the artists she’s invited on tour. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art. My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together. Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it their own way,” she shared. “They are the next generation of fearless female artists and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

Never one to sugarcoat her words, Lambert gave the Washington Post her candid opinion on the struggles of being a women in the old boys club of country music. “Yes, I had to sing with someone with a penis to get a number one,” Lambert said of the “Drowns the Whiskey” she recorded with Jason Aldean. “It is interesting that I haven’t had even a Top 20 in a long, long time.”

“And then it goes No. 1 because it’s a dude,” she said. “But you know — if we went and looked at how many singles or records were sold for the Top 10 songs right now, I’d probably triple it on record sales. So it doesn’t matter.”

The tour starts September 13 in Uncasville, Connecticut and wraps on Nov. 23 in Greensboro, N.C. Get all the tour dates and ticket information here.