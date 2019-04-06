ACM Awards: Everyone Is On Their Way In

Ready or Not, Here Come the Stars

Right this second, some country stars are deep into their glam sessions, some are still in rehearsals, some might be doing a little pre-gaming, and some might even be stuck in Las Vegas traffic jams on their way to tonight’s (April 7) ACM Awards. But whatever the country artists are up to before they step foot on the red carpet, we are bringing them to you in real time.

Carrie Underwood’s Prep Included a Pump:

Too bad there’s not a Breastfeeding Mother emoji, right? When Underwood shared a picture of her getting-ready process, it was from the shoulders up. Because nursing. She is still breastfeeding her baby Jacob, and when you’re away from baby, you have to pump. No matter who you are, how big the stage is, or how crowded the seats are, you have to pump. Cheers to Underwood for not letting the ACM Awards get in Jacob’s way. As she said in another recent Instagram post, her body belongs to Jacob.

Miranda Lambert Gets Beachy Waves Backstage:

She was born gorgeous, but it’s nice to know that Miranda Lambert’s hair occasionally needs a little boost from product. Her hair stylist Johnny Lavoy posted his secret weapon for giving her tons of texture for her performance of her medley of hits.

Thomas Rhett Pre-Games to Pitbull:

Of course Thomas Rhett is good at this, too. Watch him dance — to Pitbull’s massive 2011 hit “Give Me Everything” — while his wife is busy getting her hair ready for the big night tonight.

Old Dominion Get a Red Carpet Surprise:

When Old Dominion stopped for a quick interview on their way into the show, they were almost speechless when producer (and pal) Shane McAnally interrupted the conversation to present them with the ACM Award for group of the year.

Maddie & Tae Are the OG CoJo Fans:

When country artists truly love country music, the story checks out. Like when Cody Johnson was in the middle of a radio interview and Maddie Marlow casually popped over to sing a little of his “Diamond In My Pocket” with him, and told him she was an OG fan.

Carrie Underwood in Her Not-Quite-Full Show Wardrobe:

This is how you rehearse: in faded, distressed jeans, a GNR t-shirt, and the sky high heels you’ll actually be wearing during the big show. That’s how Underwood did it, and it’s pretty genius. What a pro.

Keith Urban Explaining Himself in Rehearsals:

Urban is in last-minute rehearsals working on a song (not a new single, just a song that really spoke to him) with a cool little band he put together for the show.



Miranda Lambert and the Best of Her Glam Jams:

In honor of the ACMs, Lambert put together a video medley of her very best singalongs featuring her and her glam team. And in some cases, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Lambert’s all-girl trio Pistol Annies.

Dierks Bentley Only Has Eyes for Brandi Carlile:

In every picture in the entire photo gallery Bentley — already an ACM Award winner — posted from his rehearsals, he looks like he cannot take his eyes off of Carlile. That can only mean good things for their collab later tonight.

Reba McEntire Is Not Having These Glam Suggestions:

When the artist’s artist Brett Freedman gave McEntire his vision for her eye make-up at the ACM Awards tonight, the show’s host was not all about it. At all.