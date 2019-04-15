PHOTOS: Tortuga 2019 Wraps with Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean

All the Scenes That Have Us Feeling Major FOMO

Anytime there’s a music festival on the beach, those who go know when their feet hit the sand, and the bands play, no matter where you are watching the performances, you always feel like a VIP. It’s the luxury the natural environment provides, and no other music festival works harder to maintain that majestic beauty better than the Tortuga Music Festival.

Kenny Chesney closed the seventh annual event over the weekend in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. which hosted thousands of festivalgoers from all over the world. Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett wrapped a victorious ACM Awards week with headlining performances on nights one and two, respectively.

Additional highlights included surprise live collaborations with Maren Morris singing “All My Favorite People” with RaeLynn and Morris joining Rhett for “Craving You.”

The 2019 lineup hosted a diverse range of acts representing Americana, country, hip hop, reggae and rock with performances by Sheryl Crow, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and more.

Since its inception, Tortuga has raised more than $1,200,000 to support ocean conservation.

Enjoy scenes that gave us major FOMO from Tortuga 2019: