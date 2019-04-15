PHOTOS: Tortuga 2019 Wraps with Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean

Anytime there’s a music festival on the beach, those who go know when their feet hit the sand, and the bands play, no matter where you are watching the performances, you always feel like a VIP. It’s the luxury the natural environment provides, and no other music festival works harder to maintain that majestic beauty better than the Tortuga Music Festival.
Kenny Chesney closed the seventh annual event over the weekend in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. which hosted thousands of festivalgoers from all over the world. Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett wrapped a victorious ACM Awards week with headlining performances on nights one and two, respectively.
Additional highlights included surprise live collaborations with Maren Morris singing “All My Favorite People” with RaeLynn and Morris joining Rhett for “Craving You.”
The 2019 lineup hosted a diverse range of acts representing Americana, country, hip hop, reggae and rock with performances by Sheryl Crow, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and more.
Since its inception, Tortuga has raised more than $1,200,000 to support ocean conservation.
Enjoy scenes that gave us major FOMO from Tortuga 2019:
-
Jason AldeanJason Koerner/Getty Images
-
Thomas RhettTim Mosenfelder/WireImage
-
Maren MorrisJason Koerner/Getty Images
-
Kane BrownTim Mosenfelder/WireImageJason Koerner/Getty ImagesJason Koerner/Getty ImagesTim Mosenfelder/WireImage
FilmoreTim Mosenfelder/WireImage
Delta RaeTim Mosenfelder/WireImage
Carly PearceTim Mosenfelder/WireImage
Sheryl CrowTim Mosenfelder/WireImage
Mitchell TenpennyTim Mosenfelder/WireImage
MidlandTim Mosenfelder/WireImage
Clare DunnTim Mosenfelder/WireImage
Travis DenningTim Mosenfelder/WireImage
The WailersTim Mosenfelder/WireImage
Dustin LynchJason Koerner/Getty Images
Trombone ShortyJason Koerner/Getty Images
David Lee MurphyJason Koerner/Getty Images
Chris JansonJason Koerner/Getty Images
Abby AndersonJason Koerner/Getty Images
Danielle BradberyJason Koerner/Getty Images
Michael RayJason Koerner/Getty Images
Caroline JonesJason Koerner/Getty Images
Maddie & TaeJason Koerner/Getty Images
Michael Franti & SpearheadJason Koerner/Getty Images
Cassadee PopeJason Koerner/Getty Images
RaeLynnJason Koerner/Getty Images
Lindsay EllJason Koerner/Getty Images[image src="wp-attachment://1805429" title="Lindsay Ell"
Flo RidaJason Koerner/Getty Images
Cody JohnsonJason Koerner/Getty Images
Morgan EvansJason Koerner/Getty Images
MishkaJason Koerner/Getty Images
Elle KingJason Koerner/Getty Images
Jillian JacquelineJason Koerner/Getty Images
-