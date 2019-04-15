Music

PHOTOS: Tortuga 2019 Wraps with Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean

All the Scenes That Have Us Feeling Major FOMO
Anytime there’s a music festival on the beach, those who go know when their feet hit the sand, and the bands play, no matter where you are watching the performances, you always feel like a VIP. It’s the luxury the natural environment provides, and no other music festival works harder to maintain that majestic beauty better than the Tortuga Music Festival.

Kenny Chesney closed the seventh annual event over the weekend in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. which hosted thousands of festivalgoers from all over the world. Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett wrapped a victorious ACM Awards week with headlining performances on nights one and two, respectively.

Additional highlights included surprise live collaborations with Maren Morris singing “All My Favorite People” with RaeLynn and Morris joining Rhett for “Craving You.”

The 2019 lineup hosted a diverse range of acts representing Americana, country, hip hop, reggae and rock with performances by Sheryl Crow, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and more.

Since its inception, Tortuga has raised more than $1,200,000 to support ocean conservation.

Enjoy scenes that gave us major FOMO from Tortuga 2019:

  • Jason Aldean

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Thomas Rhett

    Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

  • Maren Morris

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Kane Brown

    Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage
    Jason Koerner/Getty Images
    Jason Koerner/Getty Images
    Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

  • Filmore

    Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

  • Delta Rae

    Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

  • Carly Pearce

    Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

  • Sheryl Crow

    Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

  • Mitchell Tenpenny

    Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

  • Midland

    Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

  • Clare Dunn

    Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

  • Travis Denning

    Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

  • The Wailers

    Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

  • Dustin Lynch

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Trombone Shorty

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • David Lee Murphy

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Chris Janson

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Abby Anderson

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Danielle Bradbery

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Michael Ray

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Caroline Jones

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Maddie & Tae

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Michael Franti & Spearhead

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Cassadee Pope

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • RaeLynn

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Lindsay Ell

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images
  • Flo Rida

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Cody Johnson

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Morgan Evans

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Mishka

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Elle King

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Jillian Jacqueline

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images
