Kane Brown: “I’m Gonna Be a Daddy”

There is nothing like a grainy black and white ultrasound picture to break the internet.

That’s kind of what happened on Monday afternoon (April 15) when Kane Brown announced to his more than three million followers on social media that he and his wife Katelyn are expecting.

“It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The Browns were married in October of last year, and their fairy tale of a Nashville wedding was captured in his brand new “Good As You” video. (And yes, that’s young Randall Pearson from This is Us — Lonnie Chavis — playing young Brown.)



Alison Bonaguro




