Not All Who Wander Are Lost in Abi’s “Boomerang”

That’s the primary message in “Boomerang,” the latest release from rising artist and Midland, Texas native, Abi. She gives a shimmering vocal performance as the song’s lead character, a dreamer consumed by wanderlust who always manages to navigate her way back to her partner. The song is an original by Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Foley, Steve Wilson and Tina Parol.

“When I heard the song,” Abi, 21, tells CMT.com, “I immediately resonated with it lyrically and sonically. I am very much so a free spirit, impulsive and over-the-top kind of individual. And the song sings about those traits and about the people in life that accept me for who I am. I am incredibly lucky to have those individuals in my life, so this song served as not only an accurate representation of me but as a ‘thank you’ to those in my life who are patient and accepting.

“Plus, I think it’s real catchy. So, there’s that, too.”

Making its world premiere with CMT today (April 18), the retro-style video was shot at the Safari Inn in Murfreesboro, Tenn. outside of Nashville with director Daniel Carberry. “Boomerang” is Abi’s follow-up to previous singles “A Day Without” and “Little Landmines.”

“I definitely group these three together,” she says, “and I am excited to continue showing my listeners the progression of my musical taste, lyrical content and in general, life experiences that I am going through!”

Enjoy more from Abi’s Q&A:

CMT.com: Who was the first to believe in you and change your life?

Abi: I would say, my parents, 100%. There has never been a moment where they’ve doubted me, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to have grown up with such supportive and inspiring parents. They have made me who I am, and I strive to live like them every day.

How old were you when you realized music was what you wanted to do for the rest of your life?

I grew up in musical theatre, [and] I have such a deep love for performing. No feeling replaces that. Nothing is as fulfilling as writing a good song. I decided to pursue music when I realized nothing would replace the way it makes me feel and allows me to impact people. I guess I’d say I realized I had a knack for it when I had people start coming up to me, talking about how my music had moved them or affected them in some capacity.

Are there any subjects that are difficult to write about or are all subjects fair game?

Of course. But the most difficult subjects have, by far, produced the music I am the proudest of. After losing my dad, I didn’t write about that for about two years. I’ve been exploring loss lately, and it’s made me a better writer and much more in touch with my emotions in general. [It’s] such a therapy, and I know he would be proud I was memorializing him through my love of music.

What does it mean to you for others to recognize themselves in your art?

It is probably the biggest reason I love music and being an artist. It gives me so much purpose when I could serve the role for others that music and other artists have done for me.

What was the worst gig that you’ve ever played that made for a good story later?

While maybe this isn’t a gig, I’ll never forget singing the National Anthem, coughing in the middle of it and losing my place entirely. In shock and silently having a panic attack, the audience began to sing, and I found my place. Needless to say, I was a mortified little ten-year-old. The next day, they called my parents ranting and raving about how special it was that I pause to let the audience join in. Hope they don’t read this!