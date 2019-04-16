Five at Five: Kane Brown’s Wife Shares Ultrasound + Kristian Bush and Rita Wilson Plan Joint Tour

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Friday (April 17):
Kane Brown’s Wife, Katelyn Jae, Shares Ultrasound
Within hours of announcing that she’s expecting, Kane Brown’s wife, Katelyn Jae, shared her joyful response to seeing her ultrasound for the first time. “The coolest day of my life by far,” she wrote on social media. “I barely could stop laughing/crying to let her get pictures, but I am soooooo happy and excited. [Kane] I love you so much and am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel and love with.” Brown’s next show is a performance at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. on April 26.
Brett Young and Wife Taylor Mills Are Expecting a Girl
Young got to show off his baseball skills when he and his wife Taylor Mills staged the gender reveal for their first child – a baby girl. Young continues Kelsea Ballerini’s Miss Me More Tour tonight (April 17) in Salem, Va.
Aaron Watson’s Red Bandana Album Gets a TourEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Watson revealed the initial 13 dates on his upcoming Red Bandana Tour, which launches June 28 in his hometown of Abilene, Texas. Tickets for all tour dates are on sale now through Watson’s website https://www.aaronwatson.com/. Red Bandana arrives June 21.
Marty Stuart Named 2019 Artist-In-Residence at Country Music Hall of Fame and MuseumEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum annually selects an artist to be an artist-in-residence and stage a series of concerts that highlight their career and explore their artistry. Stuart has been selected for the 2019 three-show residency Sept. 11, 18 and 25. Each performance will have a theme – “The Pilgrim,” “Psychedelic Jam-Bo-Ree” and “Songs That Tell a Story.” Tickets go on sale Friday (April 19) through the Hall of Fame’s website.
Kristian Bush and Rita Wilson Announce Joint Tour
Sugarland’s Kristian Bush and actress Rita Wilson will co-headline an eight-show tour starting June 5 in Atlanta. Venues on the schedule include City Winery locations in Nashville, Washington, DC and New York City. Tickets for select dates are on sale now through Ticket Fly.
