Thomas Rhett Waxes Nostalgic in “Remember You Young”

Graduation time is around the corner. At commencements nationwide parents of many graduating students will take pictures their progeny decked out in caps and gowns and still see them as babies; no matter how old they get. The same goes for high school friends who grow up together.
Co-written Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley, Thomas Rhett’s latest release “Remember You Young” from Center Point Road has a friend waxing nostalgic over a lifetime of treasured memories made with friends and family, and remembering all of them as their younger selves.