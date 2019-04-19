Thomas Rhett Waxes Nostalgic in “Remember You Young”

Graduation time is around the corner. At commencements nationwide parents of many graduating students will take pictures their progeny decked out in caps and gowns and still see them as babies; no matter how old they get. The same goes for high school friends who grow up together.

Co-written Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley, Thomas Rhett’s latest release “Remember You Young” from Center Point Road has a friend waxing nostalgic over a lifetime of treasured memories made with friends and family, and remembering all of them as their younger selves.



“We wrote this song about the people in life that we love, and always remembering them in their youth no matter how much time passes and we all change,” Rhett said in a release. “There’s something sentimental about remembering your very best friends who have real jobs and families now tearing it up in college, or picturing me and my wife with no cares at the Tin Roof back in Knoxville. I love that the last verse is a bit of twist with it all coming full circle. It actually makes me emotional. It’s easily one of my favorite tracks on the album.” Rhett’s Center Point Road arrives May 31. His Very Hot Summer Tour with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins launches May 17 in Spokane, Wash. Here is the complete list of dates for the Very Hot Summer Tour: May 17 Spokane, WA**

May 18 Tacoma, WA**

May 25 Orange Beach, AL

May 26 Orange Beach, AL June 13 Virginia Beach, VA

June 14 Charlotte, NC

June 15 Bristow, VA

June 20 Detroit, MI

June 21 Indianapolis, IN

June 28 Dallas, TX

June 29 Houston, TX July 11 Toronto, ON

July 12 Pittsburgh, PA

July 19 Darien Center, NY

July 20 Hershey, PA Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 2 Boston, MA

Aug. 3 Holmdel, NJ

Aug. 8 Raleigh, NC

Aug. 9 Cincinnati, OH

Aug. 10 Atlanta, GA

Aug. 15 Rogers, AR

Aug. 16 Southaven, MS

Aug. 17 Birmingham, AL Sept. 5 Sioux Falls, SD

Sept. 6 Des Moines, IA

Sept. 7 St. Paul, MN

Sept. 12 Kansas City, MO

Sept. 13 St. Louis, MO

Sept. 14 Chicago, IL

Sept. 19 Bridgeport, CT

Sept. 20 New York, NY

Sept. 21 Albany, NY Oct. 3 Greenville, SC

Oct. 4 Jacksonville, TN

Oct. 5 Orlando, FL

Oct. 10 Knoxville, TN

Oct. 11 Louisville, KY

**Shows without Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins




