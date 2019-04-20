Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Because of Easter, so many of the country artists posts over the weekend were all about Him. Carrie Underwood not only tweeted about Jesus, but she retweeted her husband’s tweets about Him. Also, Brad Paisley unearthed a year-old Easter egg. Dolly Parton had an Easter throwback to share. Miranda Lambert just had a straight-up Happy Easter post. As did Jason Aldean’s son Memphis.

But that’s not all. Other posts were about other things: Kelsea Ballerini was headed to a beach so she could process her best week ever, Maren Morris was pining for a new kind of spa service, Dierks Bentley posted praise for a song that’s not his (and Brothers Osborne seconded that emotion), and so did Luke Bryan, and Jake Owen had the perfect Kid Rock duet for the 4/20 weekend. Oh, and Randy Houser shared some Kid Rock news as well.

Happy Easter, everyone! May your day be filled with family, friends and love! For He is risen! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 21, 2019

Isaiah’s bed time prayer finished with “Jesus thanks for going in the tomb and thanks for getting out all by yourself” — Mike Fisher (@mikefisher1212) April 22, 2019

Mood after making it through 10 heartstring pulling days. Thank you for making tour kickoff, @opry induction, and my hometown show so unforgettable and full of love. Going to go plop on a beach and process now so I can give you the gratitude you deserve. ✨ pic.twitter.com/gWNFR3pmYL — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) April 19, 2019

why isn’t there a spa service where you can pay to have someone play with your hair for an hour? ‍♀️ — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 21, 2019

Love @SherylCrow new duet with the one and only man in black. Powerful #freedom https://t.co/0cDqrEZhtr — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) April 20, 2019

. @SherylCrow just released an incredibly thought provoking video featuring the one and only Johnny Cash. Incredible song. Incredible message. Incredible video. A must watch. https://t.co/9HellYnjuB — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) April 19, 2019

Wow, this video is amazing. Old school at its finest. Great song buddy @AdamCraigMusic. https://t.co/OP3L48uA4e — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 19, 2019

The grass is always greener, in somebody else's joint. Good day for this one… Thanks to my buddy @KidRock https://t.co/mY5FDkMSMV — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) April 20, 2019