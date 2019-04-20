Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

by

Because of Easter, so many of the country artists posts over the weekend were all about Him. Carrie Underwood not only tweeted about Jesus, but she retweeted her husband’s tweets about Him. Also, Brad Paisley unearthed a year-old Easter egg. Dolly Parton had an Easter throwback to share. Miranda Lambert just had a straight-up Happy Easter post. As did Jason Aldean’s son Memphis.

But that’s not all. Other posts were about other things: Kelsea Ballerini was headed to a beach so she could process her best week ever, Maren Morris was pining for a new kind of spa service, Dierks Bentley posted praise for a song that’s not his (and Brothers Osborne seconded that emotion), and so did Luke Bryan, and Jake Owen had the perfect Kid Rock duet for the 4/20 weekend. Oh, and Randy Houser shared some Kid Rock news as well.

