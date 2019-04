The Big Dog Daddy revealed the initial 28 dates for his upcoming Toby Keith That’s Country Bro! Tour, launching May 26 at the Tree Town Music Festival in Forest City, Iowa.

The 2019 run coincides with the announcement of Keith’s next single, “That’s Country Bro,” which is billed as “a quick sprint down a country icon heritage trail.” Keith co-wrote the song with Bobby Pinson and co-produced it with Pinson, Reid Shippen and executive producer, Arturo Buenahora.



“That’s Country Bro” will be available May 3 and it’s the first piece of music since “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” an original ballad Keith wrote for the latest Clint Eastwood film, “The Mule.”

Here is a complete list of dates for the Toby Keith That’s Country Bro! Tour:

May 26 Forest City, IA

June 14 Del Mar, CA

June 15 Sparks, NV

June 21 Madison, WI

June 30 Dauphin, MB

July 4 Uncasville, CT

July 5 Atlantic City, NJ

July 6 Wantagh, NY

July 18 Eau Claire, WI

July 20 Brooklyn, MI

July 28 Crownsville, MD

July 29 Columbus, OH

Aug. 2 Camrose, AB

Aug. 3 Dawson Creek, BC

Aug. 5 Everett, WA

Aug. 6 Airway Heights, WA

Aug. 8 Sturgis, SD

Aug. 10 Schaumburg, IL

Aug. 16 Highland Heights, KY

Aug. 17 Evansville, IN

Aug. 23 Bakersfield, CA

Aug. 25 Ontario, CA

Aug. 31 Memphis, TN

Sept. 27 Pittsburgh, PA

Sept. 28 Bloomsburg, PA

Nov. 1 Bensalem, PA

Nov. 2 Bensalem, PA

Nov. 9 Laughlin, NV