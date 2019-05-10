Watch Maddie & Tae, Josh Turner, Walker Hayes and Lauren Alaina Get Summer Started

Hello, summer! And hello, Blizzard season!

Even if you missed the actual CMT Sweetest Summer Celebration in Nashville, you can still feel like you were there with the new line-up of CMT Hot 20 specials with Josh Turner, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae and Walker Hayes.



The celebration was all part of CMT’s partnership with DQ® to bring a summer full of sweet to country fans. Each episode will feature new interviews with the artists, with a look ahead to what their summer plans are, and of course, their favorite from the new DQ Summer Blizzard Treat Menu. It might be the Brownie Dough, Oreo Cookie Jar, Caramel Cannonball, S’mores, Cotton Candy or Summer Berry Cheesecake. You’ll have to tune in to find out which Blizzard is on their summer to-do list. Plus, each episode will feature a full-length performance from all four shows at the event.

Add these dates to your Saturdays this summer:

CMT Hot 20 with Josh Turner premieres May 11 at 9am ET

CMT Hot 20 with Lauren Alaina premieres June 22 at 9am ET

CMT Hot 20 with Maddie & Tae premieres July 20 at 9am ET

CMT Hot 20 with Walker Hayes premieres August 10 at 9am ET

Until then, enjoy this gallery of pictures from the CMT Sweetest Summer Celebration at Nashville’s Cumberland Park, overlooking the Cumberland River. Thousands of country fans filled the park for an entire day packed with live country music, meet and greets with the artists, games like cornhole and jumbo Jenga, a t-shirt creation station, and best of all, samples of DQ’s summer Blizzard treats.