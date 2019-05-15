Music

Brad Paisley: The Vineyard Conversation

Star Reflects on His 20 Years in Country Music
by 19h ago

Brad Paisley’s been everywhere, man. County fairs, country festivals, arenas, amphitheaters, stadiums and bars. But a winery? This was a first.

“I’ve done a few things here and there that kind of remind me of this, but not like this,” Paisley told me when we talked backstage (backvineyard?) before his Live in the Vineyard Goes Country show on Tuesday night (May 14). “This is a different thing. How beautiful is this? And I think people will even be sitting on hay bales while I play.”

From there, the conversation turned to his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and the love song she’d most recently inspired: Paisley’s brand new “My Miracle.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.