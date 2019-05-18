Amidst His Dozens of Hits, Some Were First Cut by Others

On His 67th Birthday, George Strait’s Got You Covered

What can you say about George Strait that hasn’t already been said of the Great Pyramids of Egypt, the Amazon River and sequoia trees?

They’re all massively impressive and ageless. Well, to be ruthlessly honest about it, Strait does have an age. His odometer rolls up to 67 on Saturday (May 18). But you’d never know it the way he continues to fill arenas and flutter hearts.

The Poteet, Texas native first broke into the country charts in 1981 — two days before his 29th birthday — with the Dean Dillon/Frank Dycus tune, “Unwound.” It took him to No. 6. A year later, he scored the first of his 45 (to date) Billboard No. 1s with Byron Hill/Blake Mevis’ “Fool Hearted Memory.”

Most of Strait’s hits have been newly minted creations he marked with his own vocal stamp. But several of his more memorable singles were “covers,” that is songs made familiar or famous by other artists.

Here are 10 examples of the maxim that “a good song is forever.”