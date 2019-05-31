Five at Five: Kenny Rogers Hospitalized for Dehydration + Vince Gill’s “When My Amy Prays”

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Friday (May 31):
Kenny Rogers Hospitalized for DehydrationView this post on Instagram
Rogers issued a statement through his publicist Friday (May 31) to dispel rumors that he was near death. “Kenny was recently admitted to a local Georgia hospital and treated for dehydration,” the statement reads. “Rogers will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge. He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come.”
Turnpike Troubadours Go On Indefinite HiatusView this post on Instagram
To Our Fans, We want to again apologize for the abrupt cancellations of our shows this past weekend. We can assure you that the situation was not in our control. We want nothing more than the opportunity for to heal, and to not put all of you through this ever again. To have a chance for any of this, we need to cancel all of our remaining tour dates. Turnpike Troubadours will go on an indefinite hiatus until a time we feel that everyone is of strong mind, body and spirit and can deliver what our fans deserve. Refunds for all scheduled shows can be made at point of purchase. To all of you who have given us so much, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You believed in us, you raised us up, you stuck by us and you gave us more unconditional love than any band could ask for. We are humbled. We ask that you please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we work to support and encourage. Thank you all for everything. We love you!
Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tennpenny Guest on CMT Hot 20 Countdown
Don’t miss Davis and Tenpenny preview the CMT Music Awards on an all new CMT Hot 20 Countdown, premiering Saturday and Sunday (June 1-2) at 9 a.m. ET.
Darius & Friends Unveils Special GuestsEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Travis Denning, Jillian Jacqueline and Brett Young will be the special guests at Darius Rucker’s 10th annual Darius & Friends concert Monday (June 3) at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Proceeds from the sold-out event will support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Vince Gill Releases “When My Amy Prays” from OkieEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
The second release from Gill’s upcoming album Okie (out Aug. 23) is “When My Amy Prays,” a song about Gill’s wife, singer-songwriter Amy Grant. Okie, which is co-produced by Gill and Justin Niebank, is available for pre-order now.
