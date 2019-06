Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.

It’s been a minute since Zac Brown Band took the stage at a country awards show, so it was cool to see them back up there at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night (June 5), with a new song they wrote with their CMT Crossroads partner, Shawn Mendes: “Someone I Used to Know.” In so many ways, it was classic ZBB country, with the spotlight on Brown’s vocals and Jimmy de Martini’s fiddle. But it also seemed to transcend genre. Maybe that’s why it felt like their performance was about bringing the lyrics — about it being time to let go of someone that they used to know — to life. The video for the song won the band the night’s group video of the year award, but when they accepted the award, Brown said that they get their real award every night “when we get to show up and do what we love.”Watch the winning video here: