PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2019 Closes with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Maren Morris

Night Four at Nissan Stadium Featured Jimmie Allen, David Lee Murphy, Chris Janson, Trisha Yearwood and Old Dominion

Luke Bryan welcomed approximately 40,000 country fans into another work week to the sounds of “Kick the Dust Up” and “Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day” during Sunday’s (June 9) finale of CMA Fest 2019.

Night four of the nightly concerts at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium featured performances by Jimmie Allen (National Anthem performer), David Lee Murphy, Chris Janson, Trisha Yearwood, Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Keith Urban and Bryan.

Janson’s set included an interlude of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” his Tim McGraw hit, “Truck Yeah,” and the unsinkable behemoth “Buy Me a Boat.”

Yearwood delivered the live premiere of her new single “Every Girl in This Town.” Old Dominion ran through a series of hits that included “No Such Thing as Broken Heart,” “Hotel Key,” “Make It Sweet” and “One Man Band.”

Morris showed she could easily headline four hours’ worth of original material at any stadium with her six-song set that included “My Church,” “Common” with Brandi Carlile and “The Middle.”

Urban rocked the night away with “Never Comin’ Down,” “The Fighter,” “We Were,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “Wasted Time.”

Bryan pulled out all the stops for the finale that included “Knockin’ Boots, “ “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” and “Rain is a Good Thing.”