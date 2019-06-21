Everywhere Trisha Yearwood’s Every Girl On Tour Will Go

Trisha Yearwood announced some massive tour and album news on the first day of summer (June 21).
Yearwood revealed the initial 22 cities for her highly anticipated Every Girl On Tour, which launches Oct. 3 with a three-night run at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Tickets are on sale through Yearwood’s website.
Her forthcoming album, Every Girl, arrives Aug. 30, and follows the 2019 Frank Sinatra tribute, Let’s Be Frank. Yearwood is a New York Times best-selling author, a chef, an actress, the host of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen and an entrepreneur with successful cookware line and three Grammys.
Country music would not have many of the artists it has today without Yearwood’s contributions. Every Girl is her first collection of original music since 2007’s Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love.
Here are the initial dates for Yearwood’s Every Girl On Tour:
Oct. 3: Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Oct. 4: Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Oct. 5: Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Oct. 13: Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Oct. 24: Carmel, IN The Center for the Performing Arts – The Palladium
Oct. 25: St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
Oct. 26: Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
Oct. 27: Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square – KeyBank State Theatre
Nov. 2: Tulsa, OK Brady Theater
Nov. 3: Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
Nov. 4: Fort Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall
Nov. 7: Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
Nov. 8: Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
Nov. 9: Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 21: New York, NY Town Hall Theatre
Nov. 22: Boston, MA Wilbur Theatre
Nov. 23: Wilkes-Barre, PA The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 24: Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
Dec. 4: Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Dec. 5: Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse
Dec. 6: Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
Dec. 7: Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
Dec. 8: Naples FL, Artis-Naples – Hayes Hall