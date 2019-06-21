Everywhere Trisha Yearwood’s Every Girl On Tour Will Go

Trisha Yearwood announced some massive tour and album news on the first day of summer (June 21).

Yearwood revealed the initial 22 cities for her highly anticipated Every Girl On Tour, which launches Oct. 3 with a three-night run at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Tickets are on sale through Yearwood’s website.

Her forthcoming album, Every Girl, arrives Aug. 30, and follows the 2019 Frank Sinatra tribute, Let’s Be Frank. Yearwood is a New York Times best-selling author, a chef, an actress, the host of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen and an entrepreneur with successful cookware line and three Grammys.

Country music would not have many of the artists it has today without Yearwood’s contributions. Every Girl is her first collection of original music since 2007’s Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love.

Russ Harrington

Here are the initial dates for Yearwood’s Every Girl On Tour:

Oct. 3: Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Oct. 4: Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Oct. 5: Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Oct. 13: Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Oct. 24: Carmel, IN The Center for the Performing Arts – The Palladium

Oct. 25: St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

Oct. 26: Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Oct. 27: Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square – KeyBank State Theatre

Nov. 2: Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

Nov. 3: Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

Nov. 4: Fort Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall

Nov. 7: Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 8: Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

Nov. 9: Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 21: New York, NY Town Hall Theatre

Nov. 22: Boston, MA Wilbur Theatre

Nov. 23: Wilkes-Barre, PA The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 24: Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

Dec. 4: Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 5: Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

Dec. 6: Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Dec. 7: Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Dec. 8: Naples FL, Artis-Naples – Hayes Hall