Cody Alan Leads CMT in Nashville’s Pride Parade

CMT staffers and families were among the 6,000 people who participated in Nashville’s Pride Parade Saturday (June 22).

According to the Tennessean, the event attracted approximately 10,000 spectators to watch marchers make their way down Lower Broadway starting 8th Avenue in what went down as the city’s largest Pride Parade in years.

What an honor to march in Nashville's biggest-ever #Pride Parade this morning in celebration of LGBTQ+ acceptance, inclusion, and the 50th anniversary of the events at Stonewall. Whoever you are, and whoever you love, you’re welcome here in Music City! pic.twitter.com/vy7QSLSzyH — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) June 22, 2019

Cody Alan led the CMT entourage which featured a decked-out production truck as CMT staffers and families handed out awesome swag for everyone downtown. The Nashville Pride Fest (June 22-23) featured performances by TLC, Neon Trees, Cakes Da Killa, Madame Gandhi, Brandon Stansell, Brody Ray, Shelly Fairchild and more.

CMT’s involvement in Saturday’s festivities wrapped with a brunch co-sponsored by Universal Music Group, CAA, Veva Sound and Open Play. Mickey Guyton, Kellie Pickler, Harper Grae, Ruthie Collins and Natalie Stovall were among the artists who joined CMT’s festivities.

Enjoy scenes of CMT at Nashville’s Pride Parade:

