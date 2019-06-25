Clare Dunn’s Dynamic Performance Stuns in “My Love”

The rhythm of New York City has nothing on the beat of Clare Dunn’s heart when she’s onstage becoming one with her fans.

She gives them everything she has every time she performs live, and her Tina Turner performance style is on full display in her latest video for “My Love.” The video was filmed at the Gramercy Theatre during the 2019 CMT Next Women of Country tour with Cassadee Pope and Hannah Ellis, and it’s rampant with the boundless energy a full-blown Dunn concert has to offer.

“[Turner] taught Mick Jagger some moves, and he’s another hero of mine, so I definitely look up to her,” Dunn told CMT.com when she was asked to name the first female artist she studied. “She was a trailblazer, and she overcame many obstacles on her way to stadium arena tours. I have learned much from watching and admiring her.”

“My Love” was co-written with Eric Paslay and Jesse Frasure. “I think each of us brought a passion and strength to the song that makes it what it is,” Dunn said. “For me, this song is all about passion and not being afraid to live your life and to love those around you with passion. It’s easy to be guarded because of past experiences, but this song is all about letting go of that and letting yourself feel strongly about someone or something — which is how I am. I live my life passionately, and when I love, I do the same.”

On the road through September, Dunn has a stacked tour schedule full of festival performances. For a complete list of dates, visit her website. Enjoy more of CMT.com’s Q&A with Dunn below:

CMT.com: What is it about the female perspective that makes our storytelling unique?

Dunn: When I write songs, I don’t even think about the fact that I’m a female. I think about the fact that I’m a human, and that’s all. I think about the things I’ve been through and experienced in life or the things I hope to experience, and that’s what I write about. I consider myself to be an artist — not a female artist.

I make music for lots of different folks, and those are the stories I want to tell. I just write what’s on my heart and what I know to be true. That’s all it is for me. When I first came to this town it never even dawned on me that females weren’t being played equally because of a few opinions, but now that I’ve come to understand it, it’s unfortunate because there are so many talented artists out there who happen to be female who won’t be heard because they’re females.

When I tour and am on the road, I feel no discrimination — the fans don’t care that I’m a female. They care about my music, and that’s why they show up show after show. But until then I’ll keep throwing rocks at that glass ceiling. Coming from a farm and ranch, hard work is no stranger to me.

Many artists go into another mental realm when they perform onstage. What is that realm for you?

The only thing my mind is thinking about is the people in the crowd. I’m watching them, and I’m right there with them having a blast. I don’t really think about anything – things are slow motion for me, and I’m purely in the moment. Nothing else matters or exists to me except those faces out there and connecting with them. So, I guess you could say I’m in the realm of being absolutely present in every way I know how.

What leadership advice do you have for new artists?

Be worried about your craft and nothing else. Focus on becoming great. Focus on the music and none of the other BS. I hate that I even have to say that. But it’s true. Give every ounce of yourself to your music and don’t be afraid to make the sacrifices that go with it. It will be worth it. That I promise.