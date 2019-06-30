Music Carrie Underwood Rocks Glastonbury 2019 Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X Sing "Old Town Road" with Miley Cyrus Live by Lauren Tingle 31m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> The sound of at least 135,000 Glastonbury fans with all sorts of international accents singing “Before He Cheats” live with Carrie Underwood is bloody brilliant. Underwood’s Glastonbury debut on Sunday (June 29) follows an exemplary line of iconic country musicians who have performed at the festival. Previous country artists who have played the UK fest include Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers and Kacey Musgraves. Miley Cyrus also brought out her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to perform “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X. View this post on Instagram #OTR live at #Glastonbury2019 with @mileycyrus and @lilnasx! A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Jun 30, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT The 2019 Glastonbury headliners included Janet Jackson, The Killers, Hozier, The Cure, Bastille, Vampire Weekend and Kylie Minogue. Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour UK continues Tuesday (July 2) in Glasgow, Scotland at The SSE Hydro. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.