Carrie Underwood Rocks Glastonbury 2019

Underwood’s Glastonbury debut on Sunday (June 29) follows an exemplary line of iconic country musicians who have performed at the festival. Previous country artists who have played the UK fest include Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers and Kacey Musgraves.

Miley Cyrus also brought out her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to perform “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X.

The 2019 Glastonbury headliners included Janet Jackson, The Killers, Hozier, The Cure, Bastille, Vampire Weekend and Kylie Minogue.

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour UK continues Tuesday (July 2) in Glasgow, Scotland at The SSE Hydro.