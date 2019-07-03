Test Yourself on All the Pop Songs She Knew By Heart

The 12 of 13 Songs Kelsea Ballerini Got Right

Kelsea Ballerini may be off this week — taking a little mind-clearing vacation with Morgan Evans, per her tweet — but she left us with a something pretty cool.

Ok taking off for a little mind clearing vacation with the hubs. I love you guys and love how much you care about what’s next — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 2, 2019

Namely, her encyclopedic knowledge of pop songs both new and vintage. In a lyric challenge issued by Seventeen, Ballerini knew 92 percent of the songs. (Not bad for a pop quiz. 🤣) The only tune that Ballerini didn’t recognize was Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” from 2015.

These are all of the songs Ballerini had correct:

“Since U Been Gone”

Kelly Clarkson

