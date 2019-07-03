Music

The 12 of 13 Songs Kelsea Ballerini Got Right

Test Yourself on All the Pop Songs She Knew By Heart
by 1h ago

Kelsea Ballerini may be off this week — taking a little mind-clearing vacation with Morgan Evans, per her tweet — but she left us with a something pretty cool.

Namely, her encyclopedic knowledge of pop songs both new and vintage. In a lyric challenge issued by Seventeen, Ballerini knew 92 percent of the songs. (Not bad for a pop quiz. 🤣) The only tune that Ballerini didn’t recognize was Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” from 2015.

These are all of the songs Ballerini had correct:

“Since U Been Gone”
Kelly Clarkson

Embedded from www.youtube.com.