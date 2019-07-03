The 12 of 13 Songs Kelsea Ballerini Got Right

by
Alison Bonaguro
1h ago
Kelsea Ballerini may be off this week — taking a little mind-clearing vacation with Morgan Evans, per her tweet — but she left us with a something pretty cool.
Namely, her encyclopedic knowledge of pop songs both new and vintage. In a lyric challenge issued by
Seventeen, Ballerini knew 92 percent of the songs. (Not bad for a pop quiz. 🤣) The only tune that Ballerini didn’t recognize was Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” from 2015.
These are all of the songs Ballerini had correct:
“Since U Been Gone”
Kelly Clarkson
“The Climb”
Miley Cyrus
“Crazy in Love”
Beyoncé ft. Jay-Z
“I Kissed a Girl”
Katy Perry
“Havana”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“Bad Romance”
Lady Gaga
“Without Me”
Halsey
“Hips Don’t Lie”
Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean
“Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”
Kylie Minogue
“Bye Bye Bye”
*NSYNC
“Diamonds”
Rihanna
“Just the Way You Are”
Bruno Mars
Watch Ballerini sing along with the lyrics that she literally can’t get out of her head.
Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.