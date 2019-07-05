Brett Eldredge Rocks Nashville’s July Fourth

Brett Eldredge had nothing but love for the 250,000 people who came out to watch him rock Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4 celebration on Thursday night.

Eldredge poured his heart into each passing note as he burned through a hit-heavy, hour-long set, which will be remembered as one of the biggest concerts of his career. And it was all for his adoptive hometown of Music City, U.S.A.

He said it best during his latest hit, “Love Someone,” when he transposed the end of the bridge to, “Everything thing I’ll ever need / Is sitting right here in Nashville, Tennessee.”

Performances by Jessy Wilson, Mac McAnally and Dylan Scott preceded Eldredge’s concert. A 30-minute firework show utilizing 12 semi truckloads of pyro wrapped the night.

CMT broadcast the Cody Alan-hosted concert and firework show live from downtown’s historic Lower Broadway.

Here is Eldredge’s setlist from Let Freedom Sing!:

“Something I’m Good At”

“Don’t Ya”

“Love Someone”

“The Reason”

“The Long Way Around”

“Drunk On Your Love”

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

“Lose My Mind”

“Mean to Me”

“You’re Fire”

“I Wanna Be That Song”

“Beat of the Music”