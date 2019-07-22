</noscript> </div>

Moore: Having the opportunity to be doing this as long as I have is probably the proudest part of my entire career; to still be here over a decade later, still have hit records on the radio and never really have that fall-off in between. There’s been a miss here or there, but to consistently stay on the radio and do it the way that I wanted to do it, in the face of radio not sounding like it did when I came out, it’s something I’m really proud of.

I don’t really know what to attribute it to. I’ve said this probably to you over the years, but I truly believe that fans may love rap country, rock country, or pop country, or country-country, or whatever it may be; they want to know what you sound like on the radio. They want to know what you look like on TV. Usually that’s a disappointment when it comes to me.

But I really think they want to know who you are as a person. Regardless of the style of songs we’ve put out or recorded, I’ve always tried to provide insight into that. With songs like “Small Town U.S.A.” or “Til My Last Day,” me being married for 12 years, fast forward to a song like “That’s My Boy” on this new album about having my first son, I’ve just tried to be real in interviews, songwriting, and songs I choose to record. I think being honest with the fans has contributed to that. Again, I’m more proud of the fact that I’m still sitting here 10 years or 12 years later actually than I am anything throughout my entire career.

