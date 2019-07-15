Her Country Success Includes 'To Know Him Is to Love Him" With Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris

We Can’t Help It If We’re Still in Love With Linda Ronstadt

Radio is a jealous medium that demands an act declare its format allegiance before it will give it significant airplay. “Are you pop,” it asks, “or are you country?” Whether or not the music is widely appealing is, more often than not, off the point.

But Linda Ronstadt, who turns 73 on Monday (July 15), was able to establish a strong presence in country music in spite of her strong identification as a pop star. In fact, she succeeded in crossing over even as her musical soulmates, the Eagles, whose sound was just as “country” as hers, failed.

