Brad Paisley Passes the Hat for Hungry Families

Brad Paisley is known for his signature cowboy hat, but for now a ball cap is top of mind. That’s because New Era Cap Co. is teaming up with Paisley and Belmont University to help feed hungry families in Nashville through The Store.

For a $100 donation, The Store will be able to feed a family of four for one month — and the donors will receive an exclusive New Era cap. Two exclusive The Store designs have been created using the company’s 9TWENTY cap and all proceeds will go directly to The Store to feed individuals in Middle Tennessee. In addition, with a donation of $500 or more, donors will receive a personalized 4×8 brick that will create the sidewalk in front of The Store.



The Store is a year-round free grocery store that will allow people to shop with dignity for their basic needs. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, co-founded The Store in partnership with Belmont University, Brad’s alma mater.

“You don’t learn necessarily things in a textbook,” Paisley told WTVF at a groundbreaking in April. “You can read statistics on hunger or you can read everything about this subject and never necessarily have it hit you in the heart like watching someone walk through this service — which is hopefully what’s going to happen as a student is volunteering here.”



To shop at The Store, individuals and families will be referred by nonprofit and government agencies for a term of one year. There is no charge to those referred or to the people and agencies that send them. They may shop for food to supplement their income during times of crisis and as they work toward self-sufficiency. The Store is expected to open in Winter 2020.