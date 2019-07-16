Brad Paisley Passes the Hat for Hungry Families

Brad Paisley is known for his signature cowboy hat, but for now a ball cap is top of mind. That’s because New Era Cap Co. is teaming up with Paisley and Belmont University to help feed hungry families in Nashville through The Store.

For a $100 donation, The Store will be able to feed a family of four for one month — and the donors will receive an exclusive New Era cap. Two exclusive The Store designs have been created using the company’s 9TWENTY cap and all proceeds will go directly to The Store to feed individuals in Middle Tennessee. In addition, with a donation of $500 or more, donors will receive a personalized 4×8 brick that will create the sidewalk in front of The Store.

