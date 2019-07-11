Is It Miranda Lambert’s New Music Morning Yet?

Set Your Alarm for "It All Comes Out In the Wash"

Incase y’all missed the news, I’ve got a new song “It All Comes Out in the Wash” premiering this Thursday at 6am ET! And…I just may have something else up my sleeve for y’all that day too…

Stay tuned ➡️ https://t.co/FEuV4s8bcF pic.twitter.com/2yPWdZ0lv5 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) July 15, 2019

So while we all may have to wait for 5:00 am CT on Thursday (7/18) morning to hear Miranda Lambert’s brand new song “It All Comes Out In the Wash,” we already have Lambert’s story behind the song and a few other details.

What happened at the songwriting session:



“I had the title for a while written down in my phone, and we like to talk about girly things and things going on in life when we write together,” Lambert said, “so I feel like this song is just kind of a mix of scenarios that all of us have either been a part of or seen or something that’s happened in all of our lives. And realizing that when you have something in your life that’s a little hurtful or a moment that you wish would pass, it does all pass.”

The motherly advice that worked its way into the lyrics:



“’It all comes out in the wash’ is something all of our moms would say to us when we were little, to not worry about a thing,” she said. (There are also lyrics about how whatever it is, a Tide Stick will get it out, and we think that came from a mother, too.)



TJ Maxx has laundry-room decor with the song title on it:



There are even jeans with the song title on the back:

Something is happening with Ellen von Unwerth:

The photographer/director Ellen von Unwerth — known for her work with Rihanna, Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell and more — is collaborating with Lambert somehow. Maybe on a music video? Maybe on a photo shoot? That, we don’t know. But von Unwerth’s approach to her art leans a little seductive, so whatever she does with Lambert will stand out. “The women in my pictures are always strong, even if they are also sexy. My women always look self-assured. I try to make them look as beautiful as they can because every woman wants to feel beautiful, sexy and powerful. That’s what I try to do,” von Unwerth told Harper’s Bazaar last year.

Lambert and her husband may have been celebrating the song release at a winery last night:



On Tuesday night, Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin were at the DAOU Vineyards & Winery in Paso Robles, California. That probably has nothing to do with the song, but they did look genuinely happy and it’s obvious the honeymoon phase is not over.