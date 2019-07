Oops! You caught me dozing. That’s because this week’s albums and songs charts are so much like last week’s that there was no loud noise to stir me from my slumber. OK, I may be overstating a bit.

Luke Combs still has the No. 1 album, This One’s for You, and Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” is spending its second week as the primo song, the one getting the most airplay. It’s his 26th No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.



Kenny Chesney did make a big splash when the song he co-wrote with popster Ed Sheeran and Nashville’s own Ross Copperman debuted at No. 20. The song is called “The Tip of My Tongue” and is not to be confused with Bill Anderson’s “The Tip of My Fingers” or Tiny Tim’s “Tip-Toe Thru the Tulips.”

The only other new song was Blanco Brown’s “The Git Up,” which bowed at No. 56 and is better heard than described. Thomas Rhett’s “Remember You Young” returned to action at No. 48.



There are no new albums to spotlight. But there are three returnees — Eagles’ Hotel California (back at No. 26), Chris Lane’s Laps Around the Sun (No. 47) and The Best of John Denver Live (No. 49). The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Dan + Shay, Combs’ The Prequel (EP), Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me and Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road.

Completing the Top 5 songs array are Eric Church’s “Some of It,” Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses” and Lee Brice’s “Rumor.”