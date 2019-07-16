Eli Young Band, Three Writers Salute “Love Ain’t”

Early arrivals at the No. 1 party Monday (July 15) for the writers of Eli Young Band’s “Love Ain’t” were treated to a video history of the group’s rise from Texas bar band to its current eminence as a top country act.

Held at Nashville’s The Sutler saloon, the event spotlighted “Love Ain’t” songwriters Ashley Gorley, Ross Copperman and Shane McAnally.

ASCAP’s Beth Brinker hosted the proceedings and began in a tone of mock despair at having to think of something new to say about “Ashley ‘Freaking’ Gorley,” an ASCAP member who’s written or co-written a monumental 42 chart-toppers.

