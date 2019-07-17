Luke Bryan, Master of Spring Break Tunes, Turns 43

Luke Bryan has written and sung them all — love songs, breakup songs, buddy songs, and looking inward songs. But on this, his 43rd birthday (July 17), let us tip our hats and/or lift our glasses to his singular achievement, the spring break song.

In his themes and interviews, Bryan has walked the line between farm boy and frat boy. Clearly, though, farm boys are not spring break creatures. In spring, they plant things–like crops. Spring break, as Bryan relays it to us, is the domain of fraternity types with too much time on their hands, too much beer in their coolers and volcanic libidos.

