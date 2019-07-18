This Is What Lee Ann Womack Learned From Willie Nelson

Lee Ann Womack loves everything about Willie Nelson.

In an interview with the National Podcast of Texas, Womack reminisced with host Andy Langer about filming the music video for “Mendocino County Line” in downtown Austin. She says, “Getting to ride horses toward the state capitol with the most famous Texan ever, it was a big moment for me.”

Acclaimed photographer Mark Seliger directed the video, which settled in for a long stretch on CMT’s playlist. Written by Bernie Taupin and produced by Matt Serletic, the song led to an ACM award, CMA award, and Grammy award, and climbed to No. 22 at country radio.

