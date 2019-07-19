BABY NEWS: Mark Wystrach Won’t Be Mr. Lonely for Long

Midland Front Man Will Be Thanking Heaven for Little Girls

He sounds ready to be a dad.

When Midland frontman Mark Wystrach shared the news that his fiancée Ty Haney is pregnant, he added that the high energy couple was well-suited for parenthood. “We are much better off when we have a lot on our plates,” Wystrach said.

Both Wystrach and Haney posted the news on Instagram.

And already, they know that the one on the way is a little girl.

“Ty and I are going to have a beautiful baby girl in a few months — in November — and it is the most exciting thing that has happened in my life,” he told People. “Talk about something that makes you really take a step back and truthfully assess who you are and who you wanna be for this young little one. We’re thrilled and terrified (haha) to go through this beautiful, live-changing experience and start a little beautiful family together. What a trip!”

Wystrach’s bandmate Cameron Duddy already has one son, Kitt. And Jess Carson has three children, Rosalia, Parker and Ida.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. Embedded from www.youtube.com



