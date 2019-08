You’d swear Midland’s “Cheatin’ Songs” came straight from the ‘80s — maybe it was a forgotten gem on an Earl Thomas Conley LP, or something Janie Fricke recorded. But don’t trust your fool-hearted memory. It’s actually a brand new track that the trio wrote with their earliest champions, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

So, who’s cheating who? The tight-fittin’ lyrics aren’t giving anything away: “Maybe she’s guilty, maybe she’s not.”



“Even though it has such a classic sound, and even a classic idea in being a cheating song, to me it sounds so fresh because nobody talks about that anymore,” McAnally says. “And just the vibe of it, it actually came off kinda fun.”

“Cheatin’ Songs” is the fourth digital single the band’s released this year, following “Mr. Lonely,” “Put the Hurt on Me,” and “Playboys.” No lie — Midland’s second album, Let It Roll, is out on August 23. The band’s upcoming tour dates range from New York City to Hawaii to Australia, and even an October 11 stop in Midland, Texas.