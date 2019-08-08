Blake Shelton Praises “God’s Country” Writers

How the Song That Reignited His Love of Country Music Makes Us All Feels Blessed

Remember when Blake Shelton was a newcomer, and BMI was by his side to celebrate his self-titled debut album and debut single, “Austin”? They are still by Shelton’s side now, 18 years later, to help him celebrate his latest chart topper.

On Wednesday night (Aug. 7), Shelton took the Ole Red stage to shine the light on the men who wrote his latest No. 1, “God’s Country.” Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and Hardy were on stage with Shelton as he said thank you to God and all three of the writers for giving him the song. He also shared his gratitude for his producer Scott Hendricks, who sent him the song while he was out working on his Oklahoma farm.

“I called Scott and I go ‘Man, I don’t know where the song came from, but that makes me want to make another record.’ That reignites my excitement for what I do in country music,” Shelton told the industry crowd.

According to the Tennessean, Dawson said that the song is equal parts redneck and rock and roll. And the idea for the song initially came from Hardy, when he was out hunting, and he recalled how his dad used to refer to their hometown as God’s country.



