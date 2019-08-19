Lee Ann Womack Never Settles for the Path of Least Resistance

For an artist who’s had only one No. 1 single since she first charted 22 years ago, Lee Ann Womack has exerted an outsized influence on country and Americana music. The Texas native, who turns 53 today, has gained her eminence through a voice that probes lyrics to expose the very last shreds of emotion.

Alluding to her duets with him on his 2016 album, For Better, or Worse, John Prine remarked, “Now there’s a girl who could sing the phone book and you wouldn’t know it’s the phone book.” She is currently gracing two songs on Rodney Crowell’s new album, Texas.

