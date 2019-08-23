Dixie Chicks Help Taylor Swift Send a Message to Her Mother

"Soon You'll Get Better" Isn't the Fiesty Collab We Thought It Would Be

This time, it’s personal.

More so than Taylor Swift’s other songs that are personal — about the men who routinely walk in and out of her life — her new song “Soon You’ll Get Better” is a plea for her mother to get a clean bill of health.

Her mother Andrea was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, went through treatment, and earlier this year Swift shared the news that the cancer is back. “Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” she told Elle in March. “It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.

