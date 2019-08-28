Watch Miranda Lambert Make a Clean Getaway from a Big Mess

</noscript> </div>

So if you were waiting for her to set the scene for her brand new video “It All Comes Out in the Wash” in some kind of retro laundromat — complete with Tide sticks, a white shirt, stonewashed jeans, and an A.1. Sauce-stained tablecloth — this video will take you far, far away from any of that imagery.

Lambert and her longtime video collaborator Trey Fanjoy literally put that sucker on spin.

Because in the highly-anticipated video released on Thursday (Aug. 29), Lambert and her friends spend the full three and a half minutes getting a little mud on their truck tires, then carefully washing it all off. All to send the big-picture message about messes. Not the literal kind, but the kind that might make you feel a little unclean or tainted in an emotional way.

Lambert recently told Entertainment Weekly that this song is part of the common theme of her upcoming record, which is: “When something gets bad, you can get out of it and move forward and be better. Feeling it in the moment is okay too, just taking it in and saying ‘I’m gonna learn from this, next.’ I’ve done that,” she said. “At 35 so far, I’ve lived a lot of life and I’ve written it all down.”

But no matter how messy life and love can get, Lambert sings, it all comes out in the wash. Meaning that whatever it is will pass and you will be clean again. And she really does clean up nice.

Lambert penned the tune with Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey. It’s the first single from her Wildcard album, due out Nov. 1.