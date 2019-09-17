The 2019 CMT Artists of the Year, Revealed

This year’s 10th Annual CMT Artists of the Year special will highlight the entire year of country music, and will honor this year’s artists: Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

The 90-minute special will highlight the five country acts who have collectively ruled the last 12 months in country music. “These five, stand-out honorees have dominated country music this year and we look forward to paying tribute to each of them at the 10th year anniversary CMT Artists of the Year event,” said Leslie Fram, CMT’s Senior Vice President of Music Strategy & Talent. “From first-time honorees Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Luke Combs to two-time honoree Thomas Rhett and now five-time honoree Carrie Underwood, this incredible collection of talent coming together at what marks a pivotal time in each of their careers promises to be a night of incredible performances and reflection.”

As in past years, the ceremony will be packed with tribute performances to each of the honorees, and will feature surprise performance collaborations and guest appearances.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16 at 8pm ET/PT.