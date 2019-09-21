LoCash Thinks the Whole Wide World Needs to Turn It Up

</noscript> </div>

They’re not wrong.

The world is very much like one big country song. Think about it. We all fall in love, fall out of love, drink too much, work too hard work, and we all love home cooking, our dogs, out boats, and any kind of boondocks. So in the new LoCash video for “One Big Country Song” — written by Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, and Hardy — Chris Lucas and Preston Brust are asking us all to take a look around and answer their question, “Ain’t the whole wide world just one big country song?”

CMT.com talked with LoCash about the video that came from their team effort with director TK McKamy. The song is off the duo’s Brothers album released in early 2019

CMT.com: What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

LoCash: I’ll never forget showing up on the set of our new video and watching boots and hats walk into a bar without anyone wearing them!

How does the video bring your song to life?

“One Big Country Song” feels like one big singalong and the video captures the unity and brotherhood that a song like this can create.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We just hope they turn it up, and sing along and realize that the whole wide world is just “One Big Country Song.”

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It’s always incredible to hear and “see” ideas come to life. That’s the beauty of art. TK (McKamy) is easy to trust because is vision is so clear from the jump, so watching those concepts become reality on a screen is never less than amazing!