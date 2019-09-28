If It Makes You Happy, See Clips From Sheryl Crow’s CMT Crossroads

Sheryl Crow assembled some of her best friends and greatest heroes in the brand new special, CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends. Don’t miss six of the show’s best performances.
Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.
- FAQ/Help
- CMT App
- CMT One Country
- Jobs
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Copyright
- Closed Captioning
- Partners
- Ad Choices
- Keep Viacom
- TV Ratings
© 2019 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc.