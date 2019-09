If It Makes You Happy, See Clips From Sheryl Crow’s CMT Crossroads

Sheryl Crow assembled some of her best friends and greatest heroes in the brand new special, CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends. Don’t miss six of the show’s best performances.



Sheryl Crow and Emmylou Harris, “Nobody’s Perfect”Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell, “Everything is Broken”Sheryl Crow and Lucius, “Strong Enough”Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt, “Live Wire”Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton, “Tell Me When It’s Over”Sheryl Crow and Joe Walsh, “Still the Good Old Days”/”Walk Away”