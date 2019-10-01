These Austin City Limits Legends Coming to Vinyl

Remember when TV sets only had four channels? That’s when country legends Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings made their debut appearances on PBS’ iconic music series, Austin City Limits.

Now for the first time ever, the ACL archive will issuing each of these live performances on vinyl, with both albums arriving on November 15 on New West Records.

Waylon Jennings Live From Austin, TX ‘84 features seven Top 10 singles, with two No. 1 hits: “I’ve Always Been Crazy” and “I Ain’t Living Long Like This.”

The collection will be released on 180g Standard Black Vinyl, 150g Blue Splatter Colored Vinyl Limited to 500 copies available at Independent Retail, and Limited 150g ‘“Outlaw Swirl” Colored Vinyl exclusively from Vinyl Me Please.

Merle Haggard Live From Austin, TX ‘78 features five No. 1 singles: “I’m A Lonesome Fugitive,” “Sing Me Back Home,” “Cherokee Maiden,” “Farmer’s Daughter,” and “Workin’ Man’s Blues.” It also features classic Bob Wills songs with Merle on fiddle.

The collection will be released on 180g Standard Black Vinyl, 150g Red Splatter Colored Vinyl Limited to 500 copies available at Independent Retail, and Limited 150g “Orange Blossom” Colored Vinyl exclusively from Vinyl Me Please.

With 14 tracks each, the albums have been remastered from original sources and feature liner notes from Austin City Limits producer Terry Lickona.