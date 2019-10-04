Nashville Squares Ready to Turn Country Icons Into Comedy Kings + Queens

CMT's brand new game show, which premieres in November, will feature legends like Tanya Tucker and Marie Osmond competing in a familiar tic-tac-toe game show.

Where the history of country music is concerned, “square” is no longer just a prefix for a famous dance routine — soon, it’ll describe a CMT event that’s likely to leave you in a laughing fit.

The network has officially announced the premiere of Nashville Squares, a riff on the classic Hollywood Squares and VH1’s Hip Hop Squares game shows that’ll find country icons like Tanya Tucker and Marie Osmond trying their luck as comedy kings and queens as they try to help contestants answer trivia questions. Debuting in November, Nashville Squares will follow its predecessors’ traditional tic-tac-toe format, but will take the concept one step further by featuring “exciting musical moments, fun and unpredictable competition, dance choreography from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: All Stars, and much more,” according to a press release.

So, who else can you expect to find on the leather-studded, life-sized game board, besides sure-to-be hilarious host Bob Saget? Glad you asked: Bill Engvall, Caroline Rhea, Carson Cressley, Chris Sullivan, Deana Carter, Devin Dawson, Fortune Feimster, Gary Busey, Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin, Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore, Kyle Busch (hey, Racing Wives!), Mark Ballas & BC Jean, Melissa Peterman, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans and Ty Pennington are all ready to bring the funny.

Be sure to check out the special two-part premiere on Nov. 1 at 8/7 on CMT, and keep reading for additional celeb guests you can look forward to spotting this season:

Adam Richman

Brad Rempel

Catherine Bach

Cheslie Kryst

Curtis Rempel

Dusty Slay

Hayley Orrantia

High Valley

Jon Reep

Josef Newgarden

Keifer Thompson

Leah Turner

Lindsay Czarniak

Loni Love

Mickie James

Presley Tucker

Sara Tiana

Shawna Thompson

Tom Wopat